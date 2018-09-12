Infogain Appoints Kulesh Bansal as CFO

Infogain has appointed Kulesh Bansal as Chief Financial Officer. Based out of Infogain’s Noida, India office and reporting to CEO Sunil Bhatia, Bansal will lead Infogain’s finance and legal functions, in addition to focusing on profitability, financial controls, pricing and deal support. Concurrently, he will support the company’s acquisition strategy and new vision, “Engineering Business Outcomes.”

Formerly the Finance Head of Global Infrastructure Services for Wipro Limited, Bansal is a highly accomplished, results-driven senior executive with 18 years of experience in finance and operations management for global multi-billion-dollar organizations. He has an extensive background in corporate finance, operations management and strategic planning. Prior to Wipro, Bansal held the position of Finance and Commercial Manager for Mahindra Satyam’s Australia and New Zealand operations.

Infogain’s CEO Mr. Sunil Bhatia said, “I am delighted that Kulesh, a results-driven leader with deep knowledge of the technology industry is joining Infogain’s diverse and talented executive team. I am confident that he will drive excellent investment, financial control and risk management decisions, further improving Infogain’s profitability and will support our company’s accelerated revenue growth. As we continue to drive Infogain’s internal digital transformation, Kulesh’s financial expertise and business acumen will be instrumental in implementing millennial-ready, smooth and efficient processes that our customers and employees expect.”