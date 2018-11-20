InCred ropes in ex-Amazon techie as CTO

In a coup of sorts, InCred has attracted yet another top talent and this time from the technology & e commerce giant Amazon. Rahul Bhargava will be joining InCred as Chief Product and Technology Officer for the InCred group. The new tech driven NBFC continues to be a talent magnet in rapidly changing financial services industry. InCred already has some top faculty from across industries on its board as well as leadership teams.

Rahul has an MBA from Harvard Business School, MS in Engineering from Carnegie Mellon, and a BTech degree from IIT Delhi.

In his 20+ years of leadership experience, Rahul has led product and engineering teams across Amazon, PayPal and American Express. His core areas of expertise have been around building digital products and businesses using machine learning, data science and analytics. Rahul was most recently at Amazon where he led global advertising technology teams and was responsible for building a native ads publisher network while managing their affiliate marketing platform across the world.

Rahul will be based out of Whitefield, Bangalore at InCred’s tech headquarters and will be further expanding the team with world class product and engineering talent. Bhupinder Singh, Founder & CEO of InCred said “Tech has been core to InCred’s philosophy and business model from the outset, and we have made great strides in a short period of time to build a top notch technology platform. Rahul’s leadership will now enable us to take our technology offering to the next level and create a truly unique and best in class engine that will drive productivity gains, risk management improvements and an enhanced consumer experience”

On joining InCred, Rahul Bhargava said “After working in the some of the best tech firms in America and India, I strongly believe that it’s India’s turn to create a home grown financial services conglomerate that is driven by cutting edge tech. Bhupi’s vision of marrying technology and deep domain expertise in financial services is compelling reason for someone like me who is also interested in positively impacting financial inclusion in India”