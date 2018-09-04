iCubesWire launches Innovation Centre NXT

iCubesWire announced the launch of their Innovation Centre called NXT. The launch integrates new age solutions for the digital industry thereby offering diversified ad solutions to the clients and partners. The centre will incorporate futuristic solutions from the domain of Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality. Amongst other solutions, rich media for customized creative demands & software development kit for customized audience will be its beneficial components. The Innovation Centre is first of its kind which will give the brands numerous innovative ad solutions to pick & choose from, while planning for campaigns.

iCubesWire caters to 500+ clients and is optimistic about disrupting the industry with this avant-garde launch. Along with their flagship offerings on performance marketing & full-service digital agency solutions, iCubesWire’s Delta and Instatalk are also pacing up efficaciously in the market.

Expressing delight over the launch, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, says, “This is a vital launch for the industry as an entity. There are ample agencies and networks granting overlapping services and the need to devise an innovation cropped up which incorporates them together towards a fresher approach. This requisite formed the base of developing NXT. We are excited and are asserting for it to be a game changer.”

Aditya Singh, Chief Operating Officer, iCubesWire, adds, “With cutting-edge modifications coming to a stall in the industry, innovation should be a pre-eminent & recurring process. We are enthusiastic about the launch and are certain that the brands will be equally excited to dive into the farsighted offerings that NXT promises to deliver.”