IceWarp Intros All-in-One Webclient with World’s First Teamchat Group and New Add-Ins

IceWarp Inc, announced IceWarp Webclient’ 12.1 with world’s first Teamchat group, an advanced and next level of team collaboration with extended options of email composition. It also helps in creating natural flow of work in teams and delivers the most important information directly in the team.

IceWarp’s Webclient 12.1 version with two-factor authentication and GDPR Compliant offers the most compatible enterprise grade features with rich office suite that let the customers create, preview and edit MS Office and open file formats through its online editors tools.

Addressing to the media, Adam Paclt, Global CEO at IceWarp said, “In today’s technology era, smart organisations want to connect with clients and manage their business functions on emails. In order to avoid multiple toggling, IceWarp’s webclient 12.1 version allows companies to perform their major project or task with a single interface with no complication of switching between applications to accomplish standard tasks which will lead to an increase in IT productivity.”

With the comprehensive services and solutions portfolio, IceWarp offers holistic keys for every business at every stage which helps them to grow. IceWarp mailer solution Webclient have evolved as a broader platform with new integrated features and will continue to rollout additional solutions in the coming months.

“Email is still the preferred way of communication in today business world both within the organizations and with the rest of the world. It also helps us to store communication for regulatory and compliance needs. With this new release we are the only company to have an all-in-one web client in the world. We are truly redefining the way organizations look at Email and Collaboration solutions”, said Pramod Sharda, CEO at IceWarp – India & Middle East.