iBall launches Decibel Alexa built-in Headset

iBall adds yet another freshness to its emergent portfolio of headsets with the launch of ‘iBall Decibel Headset’ that has Alexa built-in. The iBall Decibel is also gorgeous in looks, high in quality of sound and immensely versatile offering FM Radio, AUX, MicroSD. iBall is one of the first Indian brands to launch Alexa-enabled headsets in India.

Simply tap the MFB button to access hands-free voice control with Alexa on the Smart Headphone and get started by saying “Play songs from ….(movie)” or “Turn up the volume”. From playing your favourite music to asking about cricket scores to weather details, news and more, the iBall Decibel Smart Headset enabled with Alexa is a convenient way of adding voice-control to your world.

Alexa is now portable and you can take her everywhere you go. Download the “Hubble Connect for Verve Life” App on both Android™ and iOS devices to unlock more features and access future updates. The multi-function button on the Headset also continues to allow access to your phone’s default services for Calls and Music as a regular Bluetooth headset.

Designed with premium material, iBall Decibel headset is comfortable for all-day wear. The over-ear headphone features the acoustic headphone structure that delivers powerful low notes and eliminates the need for artificial bass boosting. Listen and groove to music in any genre – sounds as it should: natural, lifelike, as recorded. Featuring dedicated 40 mm driver unit, this Bluetooth® headphone delivers a wider frequency range with a balanced, powerful lows and extended highs.

Speaking on the newest launch, Sandeep Parasrampuria (CEO and Director, iBall) says, “We are thrilled to be among the first Indian brands to bring the Alexa voice assistant in our Audio Category. Voice-based response is on the rise and is bound to become a way of life in a short time. With the launch of our Alexa built-in iBall Decibel headset, we are bringing a unique experience to our Indian consumers.”

“Alexa should go everywhere you want to go, and the iBall Decibel Headset makes that even easier,” said Manohar Hotchandani, Country Manager for Alexa Voice Service (AVS), Amazon India. “We’re excited that these headphones will bring great-sounding music, durability, portability, and voice-control with Alexa to even more customers, inside and outside of their homes.”

iBall Decibel is packed with a smart in-line control with integrated high-quality microphone that allows users to have clear conversations. The Headphone brings high quality audio performance at any volume, and actively works up to 6 hours of wireless listening at full volume. It also comes with built-in FM Radio and multiple playback options that include Bluetooth®, AUX and MicroSD Slot for direct music playback.