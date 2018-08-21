iBall launches 5.1 ‘Neo Trend’ Home Theatre Speakers

iBall adds another speaker to its growing portfolio with ‘5.1Home Theatre Speakers – Neo Trend’integrated with Sound Bar, to bring true cinematic experience in your living room. It’s the time that your TV sounds as good as it looks!

Designed for the discerning buyer for whom hi-tech and hi-style are inseparable, the newly introduced Neo Trend is iBall’s Top of the range of Sound Home Theatre System.The uniquely designed speaker system consists of 5 speakers (3 Speakers in a single SoundBar and 2 Rear Speakers) with a Subwoofer bringing the ultimate supersonic Power of FIVE. With 80watts RMS of power, stay tuned to your TV with deep bass and action. Its wide spatial sound feature brings the sound in such a way that it creates “Sound Shower” effect, with a crisp and detailed acoustic envelope, bringing powerful cinematic sound effect.

Specifically designed for a co-ordinated look with TV, this 5.1 speaker has a glossy metallic hairline finish to create a Home Theatre that complements your living room or lounge. The speaker also comes with Digital LED Display and Remote Control bringing added comfort and convenience to usage. This 5.1 Neo Trend Speaker enables wireless streaming of music with Bluetooth®. In addition, you can play favourite chartbusters via USB, FM Radio, or use the speaker as a 2.1 or a 5.1 as per your suitability.