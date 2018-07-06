iBall introduces CompBook, M500

iBall announces the release of its newest Laptop ‘iBall CompBook M500’ to carry out the business and professional chores effortlessly. It’s easy-to-use interface suits every fingertip, and the supremely compact design allows you to carry it anywhere, at ease.

The latest iBall CompBook M500 is a stunning beauty in glossy Cobalt Blue hue. Its 14-inch screen has more than just the glossy look and clear bright screen. It comes with high-pixel resolution and incredible FHD picture quality with IPS screen technology. Also, the Dual Speaker delivers a sound that is clear, crisp and resounding.

Bringing uncompromised performance, the laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron® Dual Core processor with a speed of up to 2.4 GHz assuring seamless multitasking experience without any lags and is perfectly suited for daily tasks. With the 4 GB RAM, switching between the various apps is smoother, letting you be more productive than ever. You can even download and watch latest movies with ease. M500’s boot-up is faster even with heavy duty work. Making connections effortless, this laptop is fitted with two USB input ports and a mini HDMI of ver. 1.4a that allows the user to connect to a bigger screen.

Bringing the most productive and interactive interface, Windows 10, facilitates a multitude of mind-blowing features. Equipped with built-in Anti-virus defender, your PC is protected from the unwanted viruses and malwares. The PC also supports intelligent power saving feature & Cortana – the digital personal assistant. iBall CompBook M500 is also available in Windows 10 Pro.

“iBall is steadfast on delivering innovation, striving to create devices, that aids with seamless digital life to our entire customer base. With iBall CompBook M500, we believe professional chores will allow customers to experience a greater efficiency that too at never seen before prices,” says Sandeep Parasrampuria, (CEO and Director – iBall).

Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer and Devices sales, Microsoft India, said, “The launch of iBall CompBook M500 is a testimony of our efforts to bring the most secure and productive computing experience to users everywhere, especially businesses. Powered by Windows 10 and Cortana, the device will empower today’s business to achieve more at an affordable price.”

Now, store your heaviest and most important projects, M500 is loaded with 32 GB of built-in storage. Moreover, it includes an optional hard drive that enables you to affix either Hard Disk Drive or SSD which supports the storage of up to 1 TB. The battery will last for long; thanks to the 38Wh battery keeps running smoothly for 5.5 hours working and 23 hours of Audio playback. Equipped with built-in Anti-virus defender, your PC is protected from the unwanted viruses and malware. The PC also supports intelligent power saving feature & Cortana – the digital personal assistant, is the wing-woman for every task.