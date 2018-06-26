iBall announces Tablet PCs with Slide Imprint 4G

iBall announces an extension to its extensive range of Tablet PCs with ‘iBall Slide Imprint 4G’ that comes with the unique integrated Fingerprint Sensor – having one of the most secured biometric authentication, literally at the tip of your finger. Equipped with the very unique fingerprint scanner, this Tablet is STQC certified for Aadhaar Verification. Not only does it serves the purpose of scanning and recording but also verifying the identity of a person. Additionally, this device cannot be unlocked with this Fingerprint scanner.

This device have been engineered to simplify the ease of use and portability for various segments such as banks, government offices, RTOs, Educations, Sales Automation and B2B.

Designed for Terrific performance, Imprint 4G runs on AndroidTM 7.0 Nougat & is powered by Quad core 1.3 GHz ARM Cortex A53 64-bit processor and 1 GB of RAM (optionally 2GB) allowing users to multitask with superfast speed, i.e. heavy-duty multitasking such as using multiple apps, working on presentations and calling can be done with utmost seamlessness. The Slide comes with 8 GB (optionally 16GB) built-in memory which is further expandable up to 32 GB.

Enjoy to carry out the tasks at its best on this 7-inch beauty with full capacitive multi-touch display & 1024*600 IPS HD resolution that provides clear viewing of content at every angle. The device also comes with an impressive 5MP AF Rear & Front Camera with LED Flash to give crisp and clear photos for the instant clicked candid moments or even capture photographs for identity purposes. It is also very useful to click, store or email your documents.

In terms of uninterrupted connectivity, the iBall Slide Imprint 4G supports dual band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), 4G with VoLTE, Multiple USB Ports (1x Micro USB Port, 1x Normal USB Port), USB OTG, Micro HDMI, Cast Screen, Bluetooth 4.0, USB tethering, etc. It also comes with optional LAN port. This Tablet sports DC charging port for charging purpose so that USB ports are free to be used for peripherals connections and data transfer.

It is supported by a massive 5000 mAh battery that serves all day needs. To overcome language barriers, the Slide is pre-loaded with multi-language keyboard containing 22 regional languages with read and write support. Also, it comes with 22 regional System languages that allows to operate the Tablet in language of your choice.