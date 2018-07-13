HYSEA to organize the 26th edition of its Prestigious Annual Summit and Awards 2018 jointly with STPI

HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) announced the details of the 26th edition of the Annual HYSEA Summit 2018: Celebrating Design, Innovation and Startups.

One of the most prestigious Industry events of the city, HYSEA Summit & Awards showcases the buzzing innovation culture, increase in Startups & Start-up support activities in Hyderabad. More than 150 Startups and 1000 delegates, including more than 200 IT Industry leaders, are expected to attend the event which will feature keynotes and panel discussions by leaders from IT majors and Startups. Celebrating design in any of its forms is the main objective of Design Fest. It brings Designers, Creators, and Entrepreneurs together to build momentum and opportunity around their unique entrepreneurial endeavours. Design talks, showcasing of interesting designs and products, unconference sessions, discussing design, design awards and a maker pavilion/design showcase are the highlights of this event.

There are five themes this year for the Design Fest: Tech4Good, AI meets SAAS, Reimagining entertainment, Chips – not potato, and Unblocking the Chain.

The evening awards function will be graced by the Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu Garu, who as Chief Guest will give away the awards in various categories including achievements in Exports, Productivity and Product development. Mr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman CYIENT; Hon’ble Minister for IT, Government of Telangana, Sri K. T. Rama Rao; Dr. Om Kar Rai, DG, STPI will also be present on the occasion.

HYSEA highlights and recognizes interesting start-ups in various categories through the product awards. Shortlisted award finalists are invited to the Expo to showcase their products, with an opportunity to interact with CIOs, Venture Capitalists (VCs), Angel investors and other industry/e-government decision makers. A panel of leading entrepreneurs, business leaders, VCs and academicians assess the product presentations. The event also has discussions on various aspects of the product ecosystem. VCs and Angel entrepreneurs will share their insights on challenges and opportunities they foresee. This year more than 150 products are competing in various categories including: Consumer Startup, Enterprise Startup, Established Product, Best Technology Innovation (Non-Product), and Social Impact.

Some of the other prominent speakers at the event include: RANA DAGGUBATI, Suresh Productions; PRASAD VANGA, Anthill Ventures; RAHUL, Tamada Media; SURESH REDDY, Lycos; SWAPNIL JAIN, Ather Energy; GIRISH PRABHU, IIFD; ROHIT KUMAR, Sigtuple; ASHISH TENDULKAR, Google; ABHISHEK PITTI, Nucleus Vision; SUDHAKAR REDDY, Abhi Bus; RAMA BETHMAN, Qualcomm Ventures; RAMESH LOGANATHAN, IIIT Hyderabad; MURALI TALASILA, PwC; DARSHAN GANDHI, Godrej and many more.

Addressing the media at the curtain raiser Murali Bollu, President, HYSEA said, “HYSEA has been nurturing growth of the IT industry in Hyderabad since its inception in 1991. The Annual HYSEA Summit event is intended to recognise top exporters and fastest growing IT companies in Telangana & to promote innovations in product design by Startups and established firms. Thought leaders from Entertainment, Academia, Electronics and IT domains are invited to provide insights into latest design concepts, methods and technologies to enable future innovations. He added, “We are delighted to note that Hon’ble Vice President Sri Venkaiah Naidu will be attending the event as our Chief Guest this year, and will give away the awards to the winners.”

CVD Ram Prasad, Director, STPI, Hyderabad addressing the media said, “Since inception in 1991 as an Autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), STPI has been working for the growth of the Indian IT sector through deployment of various policy initiatives of the Govt of India. STPI has 9 directorates and 57 centers across the country.”

He added, “There has been impressive growth in the IT Sector in Telangana during the last four years, with annual growth rate of exports more than that of the National average, which has been made possible due to the proactive initiatives of the Govt of Telangana and an equally vibrant IT Industry performance. STPI has been supporting the HYSEA Annual Awards event since its inception. This is a very special occasion for all of us to recognize the best performing companies in various categories in Telangana. Like the previous editions, we are sure that the event will be a grand success with wide participation.”

The event is supported by Sponsors – Broadridge, Phoenix Embassy Tech Zone, Botanika, Sunshine Hospitals, Talent Sprint, NSL Infratech, Ascendas Singbridge, FACTSET and Seating World. Several partners including: Hyderabad Hackers, TiE Hyderabad, T-Hub, Hyderabad Angels, IIIT-Seed Fund, IIIT-Hyderabad have helped in organizing this event.