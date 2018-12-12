HyperX Launches Alloy FPS RGB Gaming Keyboard

HyperX announced the launch of its HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard in India. The Alloy FPS RGB keyboard features Kailh Silver Speed mechanical key switches that offer shorter key travel time and less actuation force for faster gameplay. The full-size RGB keyboard features a solid steel alloy frame in a compact design that frees up table space for the mouse and mousepad. Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is priced at INR 12,900. It is available through the HyperX network of retail and e-tail outlets in India and it is backed by a two-year warranty.

HyperX is augmenting its line of Alloy FPS keyboards by now offering Kailh Silver Speed key switches on the Alloy FPS RGB. The Kailh Silver Speed key switches feature a light 40g actuation force and are rated for 70 million key presses. With exposed LED lights on the key switch housing and five brightness levels, the keyboard offers brighter and more radiant RGB lighting.

The keyboard also offers Game Mode to easily disable the Windows key to prevent gameplay interruptions, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-Key rollover functionality. For added flexibility and performance, the Alloy FPS RGB features an easy access USB charging port located on the back of the keyboard and a detachable braided cord.

“HyperX is excited to reveal the new Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard with Kailh Silver Speed key switches,” said Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX India. “These switches are designed with a shorter actuation point for ultra-rapid responsiveness and faster gaming performance resulting in less fatigue, making it ideal for gamers looking for an advantage over their rivals.”

The Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved directly to the on-board memory for on-the-go lighting and macro settings. HyperX NGenuity software offers LED lighting and per key RGB customization1. In addition, NGenuity advanced tools include Game Mode and macro settings. HyperX takes the tagline We’re All Gamers to heart. Whether you are an amateur or professional player, our goal is to meet or exceed customer expectations with every gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad we design.