Hyperx Launches Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard and Pulsefire Core Gaming Mouse

HyperX launched two gaming products in India, the Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard and Pulsefire Core Gaming Mouse, both with customizable RGB lighting.The HyperX Alloy Core RGB gaming keyboard is priced at INR 6,290 (MRP) and HyperX Pulsefire Core gaming Mouse is priced at INR 4,290 (MRP). Both the products are backed by a two-year warranty and are available at HyperX retail and e-tail partnered stores in India.

“We’re really excited to launch our first membrane keyboard along with our Pulsefire Core Mouse that offers a quality gaming experience with latest features for a great price.” said Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX India. “With festive phase still around, both the products are perfect for gamers looking for reliability and premium quality.”

Featuring HyperX’s signature radiant light bar, and smooth, dynamic RGB lighting effects, the HyperX Alloy Core RGBTM is ideal for gamers looking to enhance their keyboard’s style and performance without breaking the bank. With six different lighting effects and three brightness levels, it balances both brilliance and budget. Crafted with a durable, reinforced plastic frame, the Alloy Core RGB was constructed for stability and reliability for gamers who want a keyboard that will last.

The soft-touch keys have a tactile feel, yet are tuned to be quiet, and they also feature gaming-grade anti-ghosting functionality and key rollover. It’s spill resistant, tested to withstand 120ml of liquid, so beverage accidents can be managed. The dedicated media controls and quick access buttons for lighting and Game Mode place control right at the user’s fingertips. Keyboard Lock allows users to lock their keyboard down without having to put the user’s entire system on standby. The Alloy Core RGB is stylish, nicely-featured, and durable, making it a great all-around multimedia keyboard for gamers.

The HyperX Pulsefire Core, a gaming mouse that delivers the essentials for gamers looking for a solid comfortable wired RGB mouse. It features Pixart 3327 optical sensor with native DPI settings of up to 6200 DPI and only 87g in weight. The mouse is also customisable with HyperX’s NGenuity software allowing gamers to personalise the seven buttons featured on the mouse as well as its macros and colour preference.