HyperX Gears up for ESL’s Winter Season Finale with Offers on its Best-In-Class Peripherals

HyperX continues its support for ESL India Premiership, which is now the country’s elite and a highly lucrative eSport tournament. This partnership demonstrates the brand’s commitment to improve the Indian eSports community. The Winter Season Finale event is scheduled to take place from 3rd to 5th February at India Gaming Show, Hall 11, Pragati Maidan, Delhi. To add more value, HyperX is all set with its much-awaited HyperX Flash Sale, where they slash prices by about 55% on select peripherals for a limited period each day. Not only that, the brand will be setting higher standards with its signature ‘HyperX Black Light Zone’, which is the first of its kind activity in any Indian gaming events. To excite the gaming enthusiasts, there are other high-octane engagements like the Live Streaming sessions, Workshops, Cosplayers and more.

Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX India, said, “We are happy to have partnered with ESL India Premiership and building it as one of India’s most participated gaming platforms. In line with our vision to improve Indian eSports, this partnership has created new avenues for professional gamers and stakeholders to showcase their talent to the world. This being the first major tournament for 2019, we wish all participants the best, and hope they take full advantage of this event.”

Akshat Rathee, Managing Director, ESL India, “The ESL India Premiership has been pivotal in legitimizing esports in the country and HyperX has been a valuable long-term partner in this endeavour. The association keeps bringing value to the Premiership year after year. The 2018-19 season is coming to an end and a grand closure awaits you at Pragati Maidan.”