HPE Launches Vertical AI Solutions that Accelerate Deep Learning Training

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced new offerings to help customers ramp up, optimize and scale artificial intelligence (AI) usage across business functions to drive outcomes such as better demand forecasting, improved operational efficiency and increased sales. The new offerings include:

HPE Digital Prescriptive Maintenance Services, the first in a series of AI-enabled industry offerings from HPE Pointnext, which automates problem prevention and increases productivity of industrial equipment.

HPE Artificial Intelligence Transformation Workshop, providing consulting expertise from HPE Pointnext to help customers get started with AI, evolve their strategic data and analytics initiatives and prioritize AI use cases.

HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 System, a next-generation high performance computing system purpose-built for deep learning that delivers a 3x faster model training than previous generations.

HPE has also extended its AI partner ecosystem through a reseller agreement with WekaIO to deliver optimized storage performance in AI environments

“Global tech giants are investing heavily in AI, but the majority of enterprises are struggling both with finding viable AI use cases and with building technology environments that support their AI workloads. As a result, the gap between leaders and laggards is widening,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Pointnext, HPE India. “HPE is best positioned to help customers make AI work for their enterprise, regardless of where they are in their AI adoption. While others provide AI components, we provide complete AI solutions from strategic advisory to purpose-built technology, operational support and a strong AI partner ecosystem to tailor the right AI solution for each organization.”