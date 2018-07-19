HP Unveils World’s Most Powerful Entry Workstations

HP Inc. revealed the world’s most powerful entry workstations for product designers, architects, creative professionals, OEMs, educators and financial/office workers. The bold new HP Z Workstation lineup will enhance productivity of professional workflows and deliver powerhouse cost-optimized performance with software-certified experiences, without sacrificing graphics power, expandability, seamless experience or security.

“The number one thing we hear from creative professionals and other power users is the need for higher-performance PCs built to meet their needs. Our new HP Z workstation portfolio addresses this by delivering the world’s most powerful entry workstations,” said Carol Hess, vice president, Worldwide Workstations Product Management & GTM, HP Inc. “By combining superb graphics performance, flexible configuration options, integrated software experiences in the world’s most secure desktop workstations2, the new HP Z lineup has been thoughtfully designed to unleash creativity, maximize productivity and reinvent future workflows.”

Workstation users are experiencing rapid workflow changes that require hardware and technology capabilities to keep pace. The workflows are becoming more complex, more customized and more time constrained. To remain on schedule, users need systems that can deliver continuous, fast, seamless and future-ready performance, as well as reliable workstations that can protect data and keep work secure.