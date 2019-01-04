HP unveiled the HP Spectre Folio

HP Inc. unveiled the HP Spectre Folio, a stunning new device that sets a bold standard for premium PC innovation.

HP set out to reinvent every aspect of the PC, from the materials used to build it to the experiences it can deliver. The result is a transformative form factor designed for true mobility and equipped to easily adapt to everyday use cases. The world’s first leather convertible PC,1 the Spectre Folio blends timeless craftsmanship with the latest technology to create a product unlike any other.

The Spectre Folio builds on the success of traditional laptops, 2-in-1 devices and convertibles, which are designed primarily for specific productivity tasks or scenarios. The result is unprecedented versatility in a PC that seamlessly converts between three distinct positions.

“The HP Spectre Folio is the PC reinvented, achieving the perfect balance of luxury design and cutting-edge engineering. It combines sophisticated style with incredible versatility to deliver an Always-Connected PC experience our customers are looking for,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP continues to create the world’s most exciting devices that are leading the PC category into a new era of innovation. By listening to the needs of our customers and leveraging our design and engineering capabilities, HP is setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

To create the Spectre Folio, HP embraced the art of “manucrafturing,” where meticulously designed hardware meets handcrafted materials. The 100 percent chromed tan, full-grain leather from which the device is made plays an important functional role.

It is a durable material that provides a natural hinge and flexible chassis to enable a breakthrough new form factor. At the same time, its timeless aesthetic appeal, with accented stitching and precision edging, creates a sophisticated, luxurious quality often associated with fashion but has never been seen in a PC. The Spectre Folio will be available in two colors: Cognac Brown and Bordeaux Burgundy.