HP reinvents versatility with the all new Pavilion x360

HP Inc. India announced the all new HP Pavilion x360 with pen for students, creative professionals and millennials.The device beautifully fits into the fast-paced life of those who strive to get the best of the real and virtual worlds.

Targeted to meet the creative and entertainment needs of users, especially students, the new HP Pavilion x360 comes packed with the latest Intel® 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors with a Micro-edge display for an immersive experience. Its Intel Optane memory improves overall system performance by 28 per cent, helps to open large media projects 4.1 times faster and helps launch emails 5.8 times faster.

Weighing 1.68 kg, the laptop is lighter than its predecessor and boasts of dual storage for faster speed. The 3D geometric facets of the speaker grill provide better engineered audio for a phenomenal experience. The new notebook comes with a finger print reader for a secure and fast login. With a battery backup of 11 hours, it is supported by HP Fast Charge for all day computing. Adding to its versatility, the notebook comes with a 5MP World Facing camera with 120-degree wide viewing lens which allows users to capture photos and videos from every angle. Mixed Reality Viewer app also lets users play with digital objects in real life.

“The new range of HP Pavilion x360 upholds our philosophy of customer centric innovation, fulfilling the myriad requirements of users. The refreshed features in the new Pavilion x360 will cater to the professional and personal needs of the students as they begin their new year in college. We hope our Back to Campus initiative will make our products more easily available to the new students,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India

To simplify buying, HP has also introduced a plethora of offers for students with its Back to Campus campaign. With offers worth INR 34,098 bundled with the device of your choice, they cover three most important aspects like security, device warranty and damage protection.