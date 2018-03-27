HP partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore

HP Inc. India announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming T20 season. In an effort to better engage with millennials, HP will be the principal sponsor of the highly popular cricket team, led by youth icon and cricketing legend, Virat Kohli. Through the partnership, HP will occupy the commercial space on the front of the RCB playing jersey.

With this partnership, HP aims to connect with millions of consumers across India as the leading technology provider. As part of the collaboration, HP will have visibility across retail outlets, on-ground activations, team jersey and will feature in promotions & activations led by RCB team and management. Further, RCB players will be visible in HP led promotions/ activations.

To further amplify the association, HP is also introducing special promotional offers for PC and Print consumers. HP will also enable opportunities for tech-savvy cricket fans to meet RCB’s star performers including Virat Kohli, Brendan McCullum and AB de Villiers. Addtionally, RCB players will also be seen endorsing HP products in a TV commercial.

“HP is proud to be partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and this association will help us connect with consumers across segments, age groups and geographies in India” said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India. “I wish Virat Kohli and the RCB team a very successful T20 season and expect this association to provide further impetus to technology adoption in the country” he added.

Commenting on the partnership Neelima Burra, Country Marketing Director, HP Inc. India. said, “As brands, both HP and RCB stand for leadership, trust, performance, versatility and resilience and we are excited to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore. We are continuously looking for avenues to engage with our consumers. We believe our association with RCB will help us strengthen our engagement with the millennials in India and bring the world of cricket and technology on a single platform.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore Chairman, Amrit Thomas said, “We are very happy to welcome on board HP India, leaders in technology and a brand that is synonymous with creating fantastic experiences for everyone, something very similar to the DNA of Royal Challengers Bangalore. We look forward to them sharing a great T20 season with the team and all RCB fans.”

HP Inc. has been a frontrunner in introducing technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. With their host of innovative solutions, HP has become one of the most preferred technology brands for consumers worldwide.