HP Opens CES 2019 with Stunning Displays, PCs, and Security Innovations

At CES 2019, HP introduced a series of bold new product innovations thoughtfully designed for the changing ways people live, work, and play.

HP’s latest products provide powerful new ways for customers to connect, create, and compete – including a lineup of new Elite innovations featuring the next generation of the award-winning SureView privacy screen; and, the jaw-dropping OMEN X Emperium 65 with Soundbar.

“This is an exciting era of PC innovation, fueled by amazing new experiences across all aspects of our lives. HP is leading the category into the future with beautifully designed devices that reflect personal style, incredibly immersive displays that bring computing to life in vivid detail, and next-level performance, versatility and security that empowers people to connect with confidence from anywhere, anytime,” said Vinay Awasthi, Vice President Commercial Computing, HP Asia-Pacifc and Japan HP Inc. “Whether it’s the beauty of our Spectre lineup, the industry-leading security features of our latest Elite innovations, or the game-changing additions to our OMEN ecosystem, HP’s CES 2019 lineup is reinventing possibilities for our customers.”

As consumers demand devices that proudly express their personal styleand offer greater flexibility and performance,HP debuted new design and display innovations within its award-winning Spectre lineup HP also unveiled a new line of Pavilion displays that immerse users in whatever they are creating or watching. The HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot is the world’s first Quantum Dot on glass display2, offering over a billion viewable colors. The HP Pavilion 27 FHD offers a variety of unique features including built-in B&O audio and a pop-up privacy camera, and the HP Pavilion 32 QHDis a dynamic display with immersive QHD resolution and stunning vantage points from almost any angle.

In addition to its PC and display innovations, HP announced complementary accessories. Anew, ultra-slim HP ENVY USB-C™ Hubenables pass-through charging to your notebookwithtwo USB-A charging ports as well as an HDMI 2.0 port with 4K resolution support. The company also introduced HP 15.6 Odyssey Backpack, designed for carrying HP laptops in style and available in three geometric color patterns.