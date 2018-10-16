HP Expands Premium Portfolio with the HP ENVY x360

HP Inc. launched the HP ENVY x360 – a sleek, stylish convertible powered by the AMD® Ryzen Processor in India. It is built specifically for the millennial prosumers who want a device that can do it all and keep up with their demanding lifestyle – whether at home or work.

The HP ENVY x360 is a thin and light device with power packed features that meet individuals’ personal style and specific computing needs for professional use. It features the all new HP Command Center which enables users to optimize system performance, fan noise and temperature with CoolSense technology.

The device supports Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, to provide fast internet connections for demanding streaming apps for movies, music, and gaming[i]. The unique design of the laptop draws inspiration from hand crafted pieces that feature the Damascus pattern – a high precision technique used in manufacturing specialty knives, known to be tough and durable.

“In continuum with our strategy of Core, Growth and Future, we expand our product portfolio to meet evolving consumer demands. The new HP ENVY x360 is designed and built for millennials who want their products to keep up with their dynamic lifestyle and work,” said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

“At HP, we believe in insights-driven innovation that enables us to deliver the PC experiences that users want. As a new addition to our premium products portfolio, the HP Envy x360 is a combination of stylish, sleek design, optimum performance and quality, at an affordable cost.” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

HP ENVY x360 is available in Dark Ash Silver with the unique angular Damascus pattern, multi-threaded processing, powerful integrated graphics, thin bezel and edge-to-edge backlit keyboard. This convertible maximizes the user’s experience with four productive modes and allows seamless shifts according to creative outputs – writings, drawings, videos, designs and more.