HP announces design competition ‘Skyline 2050’ in India

HP Inc. has announced Skyline 2050 – a competition by Designjet large format printers for practicing architects & structural engineers based in India. In this competition, HP is inviting entries from industry wide architects based in India to design skyline of any city of their choice for the year 2050. For this contest, participants can submit their designs on www.hp.com/in/en/Skyline2050 HP Skyline 2050 aims to inspire and empower the architects, designers, innovators and the creators of future by showcasing the power of large format printing. This form of printing is a best fit for a construction firm or an urban infrastructure organization. HP’s large format printers provide high quality information to users to explore their creative minds as it is mobile and more collaborative.

HP large format printers portfolio has ultra-compact, versatile large format printing solutions for architects, engineers and construction teams to seamlessly collaborate onsite and across sites by printing, copying, scanning and sharing plans with a single device. It offers a convenient solution with a range of communications options that can help increase collaboration. Print, scan, copy, and share drawings, project schedules, renders, presentations, and more.

Talking about the design competition, Devang Karia, Country Manager-Large Format Design, PPS-GSB, HP Inc. India, said, “HP’s large format printers are considered synonymous with exceptional quality, versatility and robustness. It is our endeavor to constantly reinvent our printing portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With Skyline 2050, we aim to empower the visionary architects to help them unleash their potential and showcase their creativity by redesigning for a better future of India.”

“Architects are instrumental in bringing technological innovation to the construction industry, transforming not only how the buildings are made, but also how they are being designed,” said Puneet Chadha, Director Marketing, Graphics Solutions Business Asia Pacific Japan at HP Inc. “As a leader in large-format printing, HP delivers cutting-edge technology built specifically to help design professionals like architects do their jobs with ease and excellence.”

HP Inc. has announced Skyline 2050 – a competition by Designjet large format printers for practicing architects & structural engineers based in India. In this competition, HP is inviting entries from industry wide architects based in India to design skyline of any city of their choice for the year 2050. For this contest, participants can submit their designs on www.hp.com/in/en/Skyline2050

HP Skyline 2050 aims to inspire and empower the architects, designers, innovators and the creators of future by showcasing the power of large format printing. This form of printing is a best fit for a construction firm or an urban infrastructure organization. HP’s large format printers provide high quality information to users to explore their creative minds as it is mobile and more collaborative.

HP large format printers portfolio has ultra-compact, versatile large format printing solutions for architects, engineers and construction teams to seamlessly collaborate onsite and across sites by printing, copying, scanning and sharing plans with a single device. It offers a convenient solution with a range of communications options that can help increase collaboration. Print, scan, copy, and share drawings, project schedules, renders, presentations, and more.

Talking about the design competition, Devang Karia, Country Manager-Large Format Design, PPS-GSB, HP Inc. India, said, “HP’s large format printers are considered synonymous with exceptional quality, versatility and robustness. It is our endeavor to constantly reinvent our printing portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With Skyline 2050, we aim to empower the visionary architects to help them unleash their potential and showcase their creativity by redesigning for a better future of India.”

“Architects are instrumental in bringing technological innovation to the construction industry, transforming not only how the buildings are made, but also how they are being designed,” said Puneet Chadha, Director Marketing, Graphics Solutions Business Asia Pacific Japan at HP Inc. “As a leader in large-format printing, HP delivers cutting-edge technology built specifically to help design professionals like architects do their jobs with ease and excellence.”

The entries will be reviewed by eminent jury comprising of internationally renowned architects and design experts. Top three winners of this competition will get state-of-the-art Ar. Office solution of LFD Printer with HP workstation and Autodesk AEC software. The winners will also get an opportunity to present their designs and interact with industry stalwarts in an award ceremony scheduled to be organized in May 2018.

“As one of the largest media houses in the country, ITP Media has collaborated with numerous architects across the length and breadth of the country. Through the journey of eight years since our inception, we’ve had the opportunity to witness the complete evolution and transformation of the fraternity – in terms of their thought-process and their designs. With HP Skyline 2050, we hope to document and explore this very progression that enables architects to push their boundaries and traverse beyond restricting definitions to visualize a skyline that can change the perception of cities today,” adds Bibhor Srivastava, group publishing director, ITP Media.

“As one of the largest media houses in the country, ITP Media has collaborated with numerous architects across the length and breadth of the country. Through the journey of eight years since our inception, we’ve had the opportunity to witness the complete evolution and transformation of the fraternity – in terms of their thought-process and their designs. With HP Skyline 2050, we hope to document and explore this very progression that enables architects to push their boundaries and traverse beyond restricting definitions to visualize a skyline that can change the perception of cities today,” adds Bibhor Srivastava, group publishing director, ITP Media.