HP Accelerates Democratization of 3D Printing in India

HP Inc. expanded its 3D printing portfolio in India with the introduction of its new Jet Fusion 300/500 series of 3D printers, the industry’s first 3D printing technology to enable manufacturers to produce engineering-grade, functional, parts in full color, black or white – – in a fraction of the time of other solutions. The Jet Fusion 300/500 series will allow small- to medium-sized product development teams and design businesses, entrepreneurs, and universities and research institutions to access HP’s industry leading Multi Jet Fusion printing technology.

The new Jet Fusion 300/500 series complements HP’s existing industrial-grade Jet Fusion 4200/4210 3D solutions which deliver the lowest cost per part2 and are designed for manufacturing environments. By building out its portfolio, HP is providing users of its Multi Jet Fusion products the ability to prototype and produce new designs and applications on the same platform.

“HP is committed to transforming Asia’s $6 trillion manufacturing industry, with its diverse collection of global brands and contract manufacturers,” said Rob Mesaros, Head, 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing, HP Asia-Pacific & Japan. “We are making the most advanced 3D printing technology accessible to the widest possible audience with the industry’s first low-cost full-color 3D platform that can produce functional parts – no matter your industry or design complexity.”

“HP believes 3D Printing has the potential to disrupt and transform the manufacturing sector. With our cutting-edge 3D Printing technology, designers and engineers can completely reimagine products, leverage new materials, escape the limitations of traditional manufacturing, and produce new products more quickly and efficiently”, said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

“By expanding our portfolio with the Jet Fusion 300/500 series, we are providing users the ability to prototype and produce new designs and applications on the same platform and stay ahead with a future-ready technology for voxel control beyond color,” added Sumeer Chandra.