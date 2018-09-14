Hitachi Vantara Showcases Customer Innovation at NEXT 2018 with Hitachi Transformation Awards

Hitachi Vantara announced that it will honor the winners of the Hitachi Transformation Awards, which recognize leading organizations that are transforming in new and innovative ways with the support of Hitachi solutions. Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at Hitachi Vantara’s second annual user conference, NEXT 2018, held Sept. 25-27, 2018, in San Diego.

Three winners were selected based on the substantial business outcomes they have achieved through accelerating business transformation, improving user experience, innovating with data and using the internet of things (IoT). Awards were given for the following categories: Enterprise Transformation, Excellence in IoT, and Social Innovation.