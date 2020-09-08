HCL Technologies Inaugurates its Global Development Centre in Colombo

HCL Technologies (HCL) announced the official opening of its Global Development Center in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The new development center was officially inaugurated by the Honorable Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa and H.E Gopal Baglay, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lankain the presence of Mr Shiv Nadar, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies and C. Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies via a virtual ceremony.

The inauguration was also attended by Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies, Susantha Ratnayake, Chairman Board of Investment (BOI),HCL partners from PwC, Board of Investment (BOI), Sri Lanka Association for Software and Services Companies (SLASSCOM), ESOFT and other leading business dignitaries.

HCL’s office in Colombo will be home to world-class infrastructure, multi-layered data &physical security protocols, and high-end systems to support its global customer base. From its new state-of-the-art office, HCL will primarily focus on offering next-generation solutions to serve major blue-chip organizations. The office in Colombo which currently has a seating capacity for more than 650 employees, already has over 100 new HCL local recruits. By the end of November 2020, it hopes to further add 600+ seats at this centre. HCL plans to deploy about 3,000 people in the coming three to five years and of which 1,500 employees will start working in Sri Lanka in the next 18 months.

HCL will also implement its Work Integrated Education Program to foster growth by actively cooperating with local ICT and engineering institutions in order to develop and train the local talent pool. For freshers, HCL will focus on hiring A Level, Higher National Diploma (HND) students through skills training & hiring program. The company would help the local workforce “stay rooted” in their native place and will invite Sri Lanka expats to come back home and be a part of this transformational journey.

Sri Lanka is accelerating into an emerging destination of choice for the global ITO and BPM market. The country is one of the best destinations for providing off-shore services for Information Technology-Enabled Service (ITeS) as well as services related to Finance and Accounting, Legal, Insurance, Banking, and Telecommunications. HCL joined hands with the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka in February 2020 to launch its local entity — HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited and set up its first delivery center in the region. Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of Applications & System Integration Services and Infrastructure Services.