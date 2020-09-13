HCL Joins NVIDIA Partner Network to Pursue Opportunities in AI Space

HCL Technologies (HCL) announced it has joined NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), the US-based technology company’s partner program, with plans to pursue expanded opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space.

HCL also announced the launch of NEXT.ai, HCL’s AI Lab, focused on upskilling engineers and architects utilizing AI solutions across hardware and software technology stacks. This will enhance their capabilities to build AI-led solutions for multiple HCL clients across industry verticals.

The HCL NEXT.ai lab focuses on emerging technologies to develop industry-specific AI solutions for customers pursuing digital transformation. Customers and partners can co-create proofs of concept and full-fledged, scalable and production-ready solutions in the lab. NEXT.ai comes equipped with the latest technology products and infrastructure from its partner ecosystem. The areas of focus include computer vision, predictive modeling, failure analysis, optimization, product intelligence, data engineering, data management, and more. NEXT.ai lab is powered by two NVIDIA DGX-1 systems, which enables accelerated delivery of AI solutions.

“HCL’s NEXT.ai lab serves as a learning center for next-generation technologies and as an incubation zone for transformational business solutions,” said GH Rao, President – Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies Ltd. “Collaborating with NVIDIA will enable us to engineer high-performance and scalable solutions that deliver real business benefits to our customers.”.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for NVIDIA South Asia, said, “NVIDIA is dedicated to powering the AI revolution across industries and across the globe. We are excited by the work HCL is doing to empower organizations in India with rich AI solutions to meet their business and technology requirements.”