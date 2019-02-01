HARMAN Professional Solutions Extends their Indian Enterprise Portfolio Distribution Rights to Brightstar Telecommunications India Ltd

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, including networked AV, today announced their distribution partnership with Brightstar India to include HARMAN installed solutions for their enterprise portfolio in India.

Brightstar India has an existing relationship with Harman Lifestyle division and this partnership will enable Brightstar to deal in the complete range of professional Installed audio and video products for the enterprise business.

“HARMAN is a global leader in end-to-end AV solutions and we are excited about this partnership,” said Mr. Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director, Brightstar India. “Inclusion of complete range of JBL, AMX, SVSi, BSS, Dbx, AKG, Crown, and Soundcraft will now help our partners to supply a complete audio-video automation solution from Harman which end- customers have been asking for a long time. We will also be the one-stop-shop for all HARMAN preferred partners in enterprise business.”

“HARMAN Professional India values its relationship with the existing partners and continually strive to make it stronger. Brightstar is a leading technology distribution business in India and one of HARMAN’s largest distribution partners across multiple geographies. In keeping with our goals of continuous improvement and improving ease of doing business, we have appointed Brightstar India as our distribution and fulfilment partner for enterprise business in India,” said Prashant Govindan, Sr. Director, India and SAARC, HARMAN Professional Solutions.