HARMAN is a Top Leading Global Provider in ‘2018 Engineering R&D Services Report’ by Zinnov

HARMAN International focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that HARMAN Connected Services has been rated as a top leader in twelve of the Zinnov Zones Engineering R&D 2018 Services Rankings. HARMAN Connected Services was identified as a top provider for 2018 across all five horizontal ratings in addition to seven vertical-specific ratings*.

Zinnov Zones’ annual rating is used to assess the proficiency of 38 global engineering R&D service providers across several disciplines such as specialization, practice maturity, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages and customer inputs. This significant rating by a third-party consultancy report validates HARMAN Connected Services’ depth and scale of industry leadership across multiple industry categories – including Consumer and Enterprise Software, Hi-Tech, Telecommunications and Automotive.

“We are honored that our continued dedication to modernize and improve our solutions is recognized by a leading industry analyst like Zinnov,” said Sandeep Kalra, Senior Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Connected Services. “HARMAN has always been recognized as a Tier-1 supplier to Automotive OEMs. The acknowledgement of HARMAN Connected Services in this additional analysis further strengthens our position as the Tier-1 engineering and IT services provider to non-Automotive customers as well.”

As devices are becoming more intelligent, Samsung Electronics America and HARMAN Connected Services have partnered to advance many ‘industry’s first’ solutions for Fortune 100 enterprises.

“Samsung and HARMAN are committed to delivering solutions that help businesses transform and differentiate in today’s hyper-connected world,” said Taher Behbehani, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America. “We are thrilled that Zinnov Zones Engineering R&D has chosen HARMAN Connected Services as a top leader in its annual service rankings, and are excited to continue evolving and leveraging these innovations for our customers.”