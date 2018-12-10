GOC GEC in Vietnam: 12 World Records Broken at GALAX Overclocking & eSports Carnival

The GALAX 10th Overclocking & eSports Carnival ended with successand much joy last Saturday. Gamers and Overclockers gathered at the event, sharing the excitement and passion of the largest overclocking and eSports event.

The 10th GOC and GEC started off by a speech Dr. Alex Lam, CEO of Galaxy Microsystems Limited. Many latest products of GALAX were showcasedduring the opening ceremony, including the famous GeForce RTX 2080 Ti HOF.

Apart from the GOC & GEC, live PUBG gaming by famous Vietnamese pro gaming teams, Tamago Young and Mr. Gear Gaming were also performed on spot! It definitely gave the audience some sweating moments.

Teaming up with cosplayers Ms. Mitu Kat, Meena, Bang Baby and Thieu Lan as characters in PUBG, famous Vietnamese celebrity streamers Uyen Pu and VirusS made their appearance in the event and gave a huge lift of the atmosphere.

And here we go the result of GOC 2018, the battle went as fierce as it could be and it was a tough battle. We are very happy to announce that Rauf from Sweden crowned the champion, followed by 2 finalists from GermanyDancop and Bullshooter. Meanwhile, 12 world records have been broken this year at GOC.

We hope to see you all in 2019 with more passionate overclockers and more world records will be broken!