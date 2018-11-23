Gilbert Chen Appointed Director Global Sales at BPE

Gilbert Chen has been appointed as Director–Global Sales at BPE International w.e.f. Dec 2018. He will be based in Taipei, Taiwan. He worked at a senior position at Cyberpower Global and was instrumental in the expansion of Cyberpower at global level. He has over 19 years successful sales, marketing and business development experience–5 years at ADVANTECH and 14 years at the UPS CYBERPOWER.

Expert in IT and ET channel development and management combined with an excellent track-record of significantly growing revenues and profits both organically and via strategic merger and acquisition. An astute and proven business leader with strong sales, commercial, operational and strategic business skills in different areas like retail, SMB, data centre, finance, electronics, telecommunication and energy. Gilbert Chen qualified leader with specific skills in product, sales and marketing management, service, business development, business start-up & growth.