GIGABYTE Unveils X399 AORUS XTREME Motherboard

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, added the X399 AORUS XTREME as the top of the line motherboard, engineered to support the powerful AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors with up to 32 cores. The new design is inspired by the prowess of the AORUS falcon with unique contours, commanding armor, and an eye into the future. A stunning spectacle of lights is incorporated to forge color-rich environments and memorable gaming adventures. The perfect match with these new CPUs is achieved through the use of a robust power design with 10+3 digital power phases together with enhanced thermal solutions and superior expansion capabilities up to 4-Way CrossFire/SLI configurations. The signature audio with ESS SABRE DAC returns and connectivity is reassured using multiple USB Type-C™, triple LAN with 10 GbE port and dual band Wireless.

The new AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs are built on 12 nm technology and utilize the prominent AMD TR4 socket. To deliver 3.0 GHz of base frequency with an incredible core count of up to 32 cores and 64 threads, these processors can peak at 250W of power, a figure only a vigorous and durable motherboard can withstand while maintaining stable operation.

The X399 AORUS XTREME is in a class of its own equipped with a 10+3 power design using all digital PWM from IR accompanied by power connectors with solid pins allowing energy sensitive components to enjoy a precise and reliable power delivery.

Thermal performance is of utmost importance and with this launch, AORUS presents an upgraded thermal design across the board. The critical VRM area takes advantage of the Direct Touch Heatpipe to rapidly transfer the heat from the components to the Fins-Array Heatsink, a design that increases the heat dissipation area by 300% when compared to traditional solutions. In case the airflow is not enough to rely on passive cooling, the X399 AORUS XTREME will automatically activate two 30 mm fans cleverly located under the I/O Armor. The motherboard is prepared to operate under intensive load featuring a NanoCarbon base plate, an ingenious way to reduce the temperature of components mounted on PCB backside of the PCB.

Making the most out of the 48 of the 64 PCIe lanes directly provided by the CPU, the expansion slots on this motherboard allow for high-caliber setups with up to four graphics cards in CrossFire or SLI configurations. With this system, the level of immersion in games and VR experiences is phenomenal. Moreover, one additional 6-pin power connector was strategically placed on the motherboard to ensure a steady supply of energy to the VGAs. Foreseeing the use of heavy graphics, the exclusive AORUS PCIe Armor and double locking brackets are essential to preserve the structural integrity of the slots.

Keeping up with this level of speed requires a strong disk performance. X399 AORUS XTREME boasts a triple PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 design offering free support for ultra-fast NVMe RAID while enjoying the thermal throttling protection of triple Thermal Guards that elegantly mesh into the motherboard armor. The internal front panel USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C connector adds yet another layer of high-speed connectivity to the motherboard.

Networking capabilities receive a massive upgrade on this model with Dual Intel® i210AT GbE LAN and a 10 GbE LAN port controlled by an AQUANTIA® chip for 10X faster transfer speeds and truly future-proof network configuration from the motherboard. Furthermore, Intel® Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless with BT 4.2 is also available to provide more freedom at blazing fast speeds.

Users heavily rely on the quality of onboard audio to experience all forms of entertainment. The real-life sensations and vivid sound effects during games, movies, and music with the X399 AORUS XTREME are brought to life using the renowned Realtek ALC1220-VB audio codec, filtered by high-end audio capacitors and fine-tuned to audiophile levels by the ESS SABRE DAC.

The premium details on this motherboard extend to its back panel. The integrated I/O shield adds to user convenience during the assembly process while the gold-plated audio jacks complete a definitive Hi-Fi sound solution. A wide range of the best connectivity options as well as power and reset buttons grant a superior level of functionality and control.