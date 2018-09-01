GIGABYTE Unveils GeForce RTX 20 series graphics card

GIGABYTE released the latest GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards that powered by NVIDIA TuringT architecture. GIGABYTE first launched 5 graphics cards – Geforce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING OC 11G, Geforce RTX 2080 Ti WINDFORCE OC 11G, Geforce RTX 2080 GAMING OC 8G, Geforce® RTX 2080 WINDFORCE OC 8G, and Geforce RTX 2070 GAMING OC 8G. The 5 graphics cards feature GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system with alternate spinning fan, RGB fusion, protection metal back plate, GIGABYTE certified ultra-durable materials and one-click overclocking, so that all gamers can enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with the extreme performance.

GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3x cooling system takes care of every component on the graphics card, and is equipped with 3 unique blade fans, high-efficiency pure copper composite heat-pipes, heat pipes directly touch GPU, and semi-passive fan function. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card in a low-temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature.

The graphics card uses the multi-phase power supply design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The one-click overclocking function provides 3 preset modes, and the user can easily switch settings according to different requirement. The back of the graphics card has a metal back plate that not only strengthens the overall structure, but also prevents the PCB from bending or falling parts. In addition, in order to meet the needs of the gamers, RGB fusion allows users to freely adjust the color of the lights and various special effects through AORUS Engine.

GIGABYTE not only released 5 Turing architecture graphics cards, but also will launch more AORUS series graphics cards for enthusiasts in the near future, including the air-cooled and water-cooled designs of the latest generation of RGB lighting, allowing gamers to have more choice to build an ultimate gaming machine