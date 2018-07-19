Genpact to Expand Global Supply Chain Management Transformation Expertise

Genpact has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Barkawi Management Consultants, a leading supply chain management consultancy with operations in the U.S. and Europe that is part of the Barkawi Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of its ongoing strategy to drive digital-led transformation along with digitally-enabled intelligent operations for clients, Genpact is investing in leading capabilities, such as supply chain transformation. This is a critical lever for driving growth in many enterprises because companies need agile operations that quickly respond to fluctuating demand levels, market changes, and increased supply chain complexity.

Genpact’s focus on building supply chain centers of excellence and investing in digital technologies as well as supply chain analytics – particularly for clients in the consumer packaged goods, industrial manufacturing, and hi-tech industries – has continued to expand its ability to help clients drive significant transformative impact in their operations. The addition of Barkawi Management Consultants’ consulting expertise and leading supply chain technology services is expected to enable Genpact to deliver to clients global, end-to-end supply chain services bolstered by domain, digital, and data science expertise.

Barkawi Management Consultants specializes in providing both strategic and operational supply chain management services, including areas like supply chain strategy design and execution, demand planning, supply planning, sales and ops planning, distribution strategy, and design. Their broad solution footprint allows Barkawi to help clients improve many important areas of after sales/aftermarket services including services strategy, parts pricing, failure forecasting, repair management, and warranty management, which drives considerable strategic value for clients through improved operations, risk reduction, and lower costs. Additionally, Barkawi Management Consultants’ key partnerships with leading supply chain technology providers and implementation expertise will complement Genpact’s proprietary planning and control tower solutions, providing comprehensive digital capabilities to clients.

“Supply chain management is incredibly strategic to our clients since it directly impacts their competitive differentiation, revenue, and operating margins. This is a key area where we’re investing,” said Shantanu Ghosh, business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. “With Barkawi Management Consultants, we will be adding market-leading supply chain strategy and technology consulting capabilities, as well as terrific talent to our existing domain expertise, digital investments, and managed services base. We have already seen the power of this complementary and unique combination drive significant value by enabling an end-to-end scalable transformation proposition in client engagements where we have recently partnered with the firm.”