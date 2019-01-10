GCR Launches New Brand Identity, Declares India as Home-Market

Global Channel Resources (GCR) renowned for its SaaS connected IoT and Networking Infrastructure Solutions, globally operating in 12 countries, unveiled major transformations that have been brought into the company.

GCR has undergone a makeover bringing in a new brand identity which would indicate a higher level of engagement with clients/partners and brand evolution that would leverage GCR’s expertise to address their business requirements. GCR brings world-class online & offline agile partnership- delivery process model that instantly simplifies and scales digital efforts across channels and touchpoints. It has made India its home-market as more than 43% of successful IoT solution providers are incubated from India and in the past couple of years, India is globally leading in advance technologies revolving around IoT, AI, and Mobility.

“Our new and vibrant brand identity is a visual expression of what we follow and believe, for all our stakeholders, including esteemed integration partners, solution partners, service providers, customers, and employees; and this is directly energised and encouraged by our Values. The new brand identity and varied solutions mark GCR as a trusted digital transformation partner, delivering solutions and services at global scale, with localized capabilities, and leveraging cloud computing, networking, analytics, cognitive and emerging technologies” commented Tony Tsao, Founder and CEO, GCR.

“We are thrilled to launch India as our home market for GCR’s global operations. Companies throughout the country, including those in the Retail, BFSI, Education, healthcare, logistics, Hospitality, and manufacturing sectors, are experiencing rapid digitalisation. By collaborating closely with our clients and developing unique strategic partnerships to foster business, we are solving complex business challenges while transforming GCR into a technology hub and a destination for the technology GURU of the future” quoted Amod Phadke, Director – Sales & Marketing, GCR.

The Company’s tagline represents the passion of the team working behind it, plans to deliver an extraordinary level of performance using the combination of evolved products and services, exceptional integration partners, solution partners, and customer engagement and deeper domain expertise. GCR extends its offerings of IoT and Networking Infrastructure solutions for 7 different industries including BFSI, Manufacturing, Education, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics, and Hospitality. GCR with more than 200 partners on its platform now offers over 300 IoT and Networking Infrastructure solutions across India.