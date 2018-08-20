GATES India Summit Announces Vendor Keynotes, Industry Excellence Awards

The organizers of GATES India ICT Reseller Summit announce the vendor executives slated to deliver keynote presentations at the event, held 04-06 September 2018 at the Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. CrowdStrike, Toshiba and Xerox will each address the gathering of channel partners and provide their critical perspectives on trends and directions in the marketplace.

Raj Kumar Rishi, Managing Director at Xerox India says: “Channel partners are at the center of our growth strategy. At GATES Summit, we’re keen to meet with resellers and system integrators to share more about Xerox’s digital offerings and solutions for SMEs. Last year alone Xerox introduced 29 products in the Indian market, including A4 printers. We continue to see many opportunities ahead working together with our partners.”

The GATES organizers also announce the formation of a VIP jury panel to shortlist nominees for the ICT Excellence Awards 2018. Participating members of the jury panel include executives from leading distributors and resellers as well as independent experts from research and media companies.

The GATES Summit offers an unrivalled platform to host the ICT Excellence Awards, by bringing together the channel community from across India at one place, one time. Winners will be determined by a live vote of all participating channel partners at the gala dinner on the final night of GATES Summit. The ICT Excellence Awards 2018 will feature 13 categories:

Ryan Mackey, Director for Business, Communications and Research at GATES APAC, said, “The ICT Excellence Awards are incredibly important because they are chosen directly by the channel. Voters are those distributors and resellers who are on the front lines of the business in India. For this reason, vendors put great stock in this recognition.”

“Winners are chosen for their outstanding channel performance,” adds Ryan Mackey “It’s not necessarily the biggest brand or biggest marketing budgets that determine the outcome. It’s all about performance: smart channel strategy and execution, fostering win-win relationships and engaging with partners.”

In addition to conference and awards, the by-invitation-only event brings together channel executives from across India for pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings and creates valuable social networking opportunities. The tranquil venue, executive-level attendance and full-service event all enable participants to focus squarely on business.

GATES has also announced a series of high-level partnerships with leading industry associations, groups whose critical mission is to champion their members and represent regional interests at a national level. Support this year comes from Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) and the Computer Association of Eastern India (COMPASS).