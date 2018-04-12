GALAX introduces Aurora Vision

GALAX announced their software for their RGB memory which allows users to control RGB settings in all motherboard platforms.

RGB has become a popular trend of the DIY market, but it’s hard for users to control the settings easily as there are lots of different standards to allow a user to control RGB with no constraint. GALAX has solved that problem and developed GALAX Aurora Vision, which allows GALAX memory to operate on different motherboards.

GALAX Aurora Vision offers 10 types of lighting modes, 16.8 million colors, and 5 different speeds for user customization. It can be said that GALAX Aurora Vision has opened a new door for memory RGB control as it doesn’t have to rely on a specific motherboard for controlling it any more.