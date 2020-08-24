GajShield Launches Online Sales Certification Program for its Business Partners

Mumbai-based GajShield Infotech has launched a Sales Certification Program for its business partners, which is being conducted under the aegis of GajShield Online Academy for Learning Security (GOALS). The business skills and sales techniques imparted through the virtual training format greatly enhance their ability to win business, accelerate the sales cycle and drive customer satisfaction.

The driving factor behind this initiative is GajShield’s aim to contribute as much as possible to its business partner community and help people across the globe safeguard against the latest cyber threats. In an era where online training has gained tremendous significance, the GajShield Sales Essential Certification Program demonstrates how technology can be smartly leveraged to facilitate the training process effectively and comprehensively.

Sonit Jain, CEO, GajShield Infotech, a leading expert in the cybersecurity space, says, “GOALS is an initiative to present an accessible self-learning platform to make our business partners conversant with GajShield’s products and solution offerings, technical capabilities, modules offered in the cybersecurity space and more. It focuses on empowering our business partner community and young cybersecurity enthusiasts in the academia space, enabling them to get certified from a credible source. While we currently offer the GajShield Sales Essential Certification Program, there is also a complete technical training program in the pipeline, which is set to be launched in October 2020.”

Partner Account Managers and Sales Engineers are conferred the GajShield Sales Expert designation on passing the GajShield Sales Expert exam. The GajShield Sales Essential Certification Program provides a thorough analysis of its business environment along with USPs of its products and solutions. The GajShield – Beyond Next-Generation Firewall & More module within the program traces GajShield’s journey, its achievements, solution offerings, appliance range, subscription models, deployment modes and support provided.