FireEye Expands Cloud Server Protection and Investigation Capabilities

FireEye, Inc. announced the availability of two new software releases – FireEye Network Security 8.3 and FireEye Endpoint Security 4.8. These new versions allow for enhanced detection and investigation of advanced attacks against servers, whether hosted in the cloud, on-premise or in hybrid environments.

“Servers are highly targeted by adversaries using the most sophisticated techniques,” said Grady Summers, CTO at FireEye. “Our platform capabilities introduced today combine detection and visibility across the network and endpoint to quickly find threats targeting Windows or Linux based servers. FireEye customers can now more quickly investigate and triage lateral threats at the first sign of a breach, whether their servers are based on-premise, in the cloud, or a hybrid.”

Web shells, ransomware, cryptomining, botnets, and shell scripts all have one thing in common – they enable attackers to keep a low profile in the system until they are ready to execute their attack. Getting visibility into the early stages of the attack lifecycle is critical to protecting business infrastructure. The latest updates to the FireEye platform allow organizations to detect, investigate, and remediate these advanced attacks in days or hours instead of weeks or months.

Summers continued, “Web shells are one of the most common pathways into the network, and we’ve implemented new defenses to protect against these attacks. Through this integration across the network and endpoint, FireEye’s unique approach to detecting web shell activity enables rapid identification of malicious activity so security practitioners can detect these attacks in minutes and quickly respond by containing the server, webpage or app.”