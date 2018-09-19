F&D Launches Bluetooth Headphone HW111

F&D announced the launch of its newest ‘Bluetooth Headphone HW111’. Whether it’s design, aesthetics, performance or noise cancellation, simply Fold, Pack and GO!

With robust design and leather covered headband’s appealing guise, the headphones go a step ahead to enhance your style quotient. With updated swivel, folding design, the headphone allows for compact storage, which allows the user to fold away tidily making it easy to use.

The superior acoustic chamber design creates authentic and superior sound performance. The headphone promises precision and sound detail, thanks to its double-layered ear-shells that reduces resonance and vibration. The noise cancelling headset gives a full range audio, with deep bass, a strong medium register and clear highs.

Its super-long playback capacity of 18 hours allows you to listen to your music all day long, without any interruption. Being a Bluetooth headset and having an in-built microphone you can also use these headphones to answer phone calls without taking your phone out of your pocket. The Headphone can be paired within 10 meters of range.

The product is currently available online with Snapdeal.com along with several leading retail stores.