F&D Enters TV Market with Affordable Smart TV

F&D, one of the players in audio Market, enters the TV segment, with its first 43inch ‘FLT – 4302SHG’ SMART LED TV. Loaded with advanced technology and latest features, the F&D Smart TVs will carry the hallmark of world class design innovation and quality standards. The stylish finish and the uniquely crafted ultra slim bezel enhance the beauty of the walls. The TV comes with introductory launch offer of 1+2 years extended warranty.

Discover every detail with ‘FLT- 4302SHG’ in Full HD with an extreme brilliance that brings real viewing experience. Its picture processing, scales up every pixel for exceptional picture clarity. With a screen resolution of 1920*1080 and A+ Grade Panel that brings dynamic contrast ratio of above 310Nits, it creates an everlasting impact on the visual senses.

Integrated with the 8Wx2 (16W) BOX speakers, the TV produce crystal-clear sound, enhancing the movie viewing and listening experiences. The smart TV runs on Android Version 7.0 and comes with pre-installed applications like Netflix, HotStar etc. that lets users you do more. From web browsing to more, users can play game and stream content online through Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity option and in-built apps. Powered by 1GB RAM & storage space up to 8GB, the TV stores Multimedia data and files without the worry of external memory.

F&D, said, “43 inch is a sweet spot in the LED TV market, witnessing huge demand from customers who are looking for novelty in TV technology and features at an affordable pricing. This is where our new product addition of the Smart LED TV – 43” Full HD TV fits in. The TV comes with FHD resolution, superior contrast ratio along with toughened glass protection for stunning viewing experience.”

With several connectivity options such as 2 USB port and 3 distinct HDMI the TV allows pairing external devices. The product is already available with leading retail stores across India.