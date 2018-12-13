Everest Group Recognizes Mphasis as a Major Contender and Star Performer in its PEAK Matrix Report

Mphasis announced that Everest Group has named the company as a Major Contender and Star Performer in its report titled “Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Cloud Enablement Service Providers”.

The in-depth report analyzes the changing dynamics of the cloud enablement services landscape and assesses service providers across several key dimensions, including their absolute market success and delivery capabilities. Everest Group updated its classification of 24 service providers and studied each company’s vision and capabilities for cloud enablement services and evaluated the market impact generated by each IT service provider.

Through Everest Group’s extensive research, Mphasis was named a Major Contender for its credible value proposition around building and leveraging forward-looking cloud solutions and Star Performer based on it having a significant positive relative year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix, as a result of its strong growth in the cloud services portfolio as compared to the mid-sized service provider peer group.

“With businesses of all sizes depending on cloud services to improve their efficiency and profitability, our goal is to be an IT service provider that provides cutting-edge and next-gen technologies to all our clients,” said Dinesh Venugopal, President, Mphasis Direct and Digital. “This recognition from Everest Group reaffirms our commitment to delivering truly impactful cloud enablement service that provide clients a Front2Back ‘value chain modernization’ for businesses.”

“Cloud is increasingly becoming a strategic enabler of enterprise business outcomes. In addition to building technical capabilities, it has become imperative for service providers to showcase the business value of cloud by bringing in industry specificity and client context to offerings,” says Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Mphasis has made meaningful investments toward developing a wide partner ecosystem and internal solutions to enhance its cloud technology and service delivery capabilities across the cloud lifecycle. This, along with a credible value proposition around delivering enterprise business outcomes has led to a strong growth in Mphasis’ cloud service portfolio, enabling it to position itself as a Major Contender and Star Performer.”