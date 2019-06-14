Epson to transform office printing with seven new Monochrome EcoTank printers for office

Epson announced the launch of seven new Monochrome EcoTank printers. The new models are targeted at the office printing market. Combining incredible cost efficiency with superb efficiency, these environmentally friendly printers and are equipped with a host of features that will find appeal with mono laser printers users.Designed to be used in professional environments that require low cost black prints, Epson’s Monochrome EcoTank printers are ideal for of small, medium and large enterprises, as also the retail industry.

The inkjet printer market in India grew to 1.8 Million units in FY 2018-19and Epson clocked a market share of 46.44%,making it the No. 1 brand* in India yet again. The new Monochrome EcoTank printers add to Epson’s strong line-up of Inktank printers and are expected to enhance Epson’s presence in the office printing segment. The new models are specifically designed to lower business printing costs in comparison to mono laser printers, while being extremely kind to the environment. With an ultra-low printing cost of 12 paise per print, the new Epson Monochrome EcoTank printers are up to23 times cheaper to print with compared to mono laser printers. The less costly inks result in a significantly low total cost of ownership for the organization over a period of time.

For organizations that are concerned about not just printing costs but also the impact of their actions on the environment, the Epson Monochrome Ecotank printers are ideal. These printers use as little as 12 watts power as compared to Mono laser printers which use up to 250 watts of power. This not only contributes to reducing power bills but ensures there are no interruptions during power cuts, as the printers can be used on a standard 600KVA UPS, unlike mono Laser printers. While the low consumption of power results in significant savings and is kind on the environment, the Epson Monochrome EcoTank printers also generate much less e-waste compared to mono laser printers. The small 120 ml refill ink bottles are far more eco-friendly, consuming less storage space than laser toner cartridges. In addition, printing 50,000 pages, for example, would require 25 original toner cartridges, as compared to only 8.3 refill ink bottles with an Epson Monochrome EcoTank printer. Mono laser printers also generate heat, with the toner-fixing unit heating up to as high as 220°C. The Epson Monochrome Ecotank printers are “Heat-Free” owing to Epson’s proprietary Micro Piezo technology which uses only electric current.

The new models cater to the demanding needs of business printing and provide a high page yield of 2000 or 6,000 pages (with a choice of 2 ink bottles), thereby reducing the inconvenience and need for frequent refills. The printouts from the Monochrome EcoTank printers are of laser-quality, smudge-proof and water-resistant thanks to the pigment inks used. The integrated ink tanks used in the printers enable a convenient spill-free experience. The new printers offer seamless and convenient wireless connectivity and are powered by Epson’s proprietary PrecisionCore technology which help deliver fast print speeds of 20 ipm laser-quality text. Designed to increase efficiency and save costs in the workplace, the printers also come equipped with auto-duplex capabilities which help save 50% on paper costs and consumption. Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet connectivity, PCL support, and a fast FPOT (fast paper out time) of six seconds – all help to keep productivity high.

Epson claims office printing will now be efficient, frugal and environmentally friendly, while maintaining the highest standards of print quality.

“The new Epson Monochrome EcoTank printers are ideal for organizations that are concerned about their printing costs, about efficiency and about the environment. They have been designed keeping in mind the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which we actively support. With the addition of these new printers, Epson now has an extensive range of 14 Mono EcoTank printers to suit every office printing need. We intend to change the office printing landscape in India with these printers,” said, Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager, InkJet Printers at Epson India