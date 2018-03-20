Epson Launched 5 new Wi-Fi InkTank Printers

Epson’s newly launched L6190 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer aims to fulfil the requirement for printing with Fax and ADF capability. L6190 is one of Epson’s InkTank printer model from the 5 new expanded InkTank printer portfolio.

L6190 offers high printing speeds and borderless printing for up to A4 size. It has Epson’s PrecisionCore™ technology printheads, which increases the efficiency and helps print quicker and better. The printer uses Epson’s pigment black ink which is water resistant and durable. L6190 comes with spill free ink bottles. Each bottle is equipped with a unique nozzle that will ensure that the wrong colour is not inserted into the tank, the Ink bottle doesn’t need to be squeezed & the refill automatically stops once the tank is full. With L6190 the cost per print is 12paisa for black and 20paisa for colour and it has a page yield of 7500 prints for b&w and 6000prints for CMY colour.