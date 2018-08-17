Epson High-Capacity InkTank Inkjet Printers Achieve Cumulative Global Sales of 30 Million Units

Epson announced that cumulative global sales of its high-capacity InkTank inkjet printers have crossed 30 million units. In India alone, Epson has sold in excess of 2.5 million InkTank printers since its launch in 2011. Epson also retained its No. 1 spot in the Inkjet printer market (by Volume and Value) for Q2 CY 2018, as per a leading research firm.

As per IDC’s Hard Copy Peripherals (HCP) Quarterly market report (2018 Q2), Epson sold 201,565 inkjet printers in Q2 2018 to lead the market. Epson captured 47.7% of the Inkjet market by volume and 56.9% in value, while HP followed with a volume market share of 32.4 % and value share of 25.6%. Canon lagged behind at 18.3% volume share. Epson has been the leader in the Inkjet market for a few years now.

Epson first launched high-capacity InkTank inkjet printers in October 2010 in Indonesia. The company had by the end of FY2017 (ended March 2018) introduced the printers in about 150 countries and regions, with growth in emerging economies causing the proportion of high-capacity InkTank products in the overall inkjet printer market to grow annually. Epson has continued to maintain the number one share of the market in these products due to its strong brand recognition in the market and its abundant lineup.

In FY2018 (ending March 2019), Epson will further accelerate the shift from conventional ink cartridge models to high-capacity InkTank models with the aim of establishing the latter as the inkjet printer mainstream. In both emerging and advanced economies, the company will also continue to promote the replacement of laser printers with high-capacity InkTank inkjet printers by enhancing its lineup with products with overwhelming cost performance and enhanced easy-of-use. Through these efforts, Epson plans to sell 9.5 million high-capacity InkTank products globally in FY2018 – an increase of 20% compared to the previous fiscal year. This is expected to account for about 55% of total Epson inkjet printer sales. In India, Epson aims to sell approximately 800,000 InkTank printers in FY18-19.

Epson believes that elimination of the need to change ink cartridges constantly & offering the lowest printing costs is the reason behind this success. The extremely low cost per prints of 7 paise for Black and 18 paise for CMY^ has struck a chord with consumers and Epson has seen its sale in India go up exponentially over the years.

‘This achievement is a huge milestone for Epson. We have been consistently leading the InkTank printer market in India. Our in-depth understanding of the Indian market and customers have helped us deliver the best products and solutions. Epson’s InkTank printers have been a runaway success in India with consumers from the home, office & commercial segments embracing the ultra-low cost printing. We will continue to offer unique value and solutions to delight our customers” said Siva Kumar, General Manager, Inkjet Printers at Epson India.