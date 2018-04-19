Epicor and Index InfoTech Extend Partnership to India

Epicor Software Corporation announced the extension of a partnership agreement with Index InfoTech to cover India. The extended partnership combines award-winning service capabilities by Index InfoTech with the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution Epicor ERP to support the growth of the manufacturing, distribution and services industries in India.

As part of the agreement, Index InfoTech will drive business growth for Epicor by acquiring new customers, delivering implementations in line with industry best practices, and partnering with customers to achieve their long-term growth ambitions. Index InfoTech will offer the Epicor ERP solution to midmarket manufacturing, distribution and services companies in India.

Index InfoTech has been a leading Epicor partner in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2011 and has forged strategic alliances with Epicor to maximize the value of its customers’ IT investments. In addition, Index InfoTech announced the launch of its new office in Pune, which is a key component of the company’s globalization strategy. David Mehok, chief financial officer for Epicor, inaugurated the office during an opening ceremony held today.

“It is great to see an increased focus from the government on strengthening the manufacturing sector with initiatives like Make in India,” said Thiru Vengadam, regional vice president for Epicor Software in India. “Given the increased momentum in the manufacturing sector, we look forward to partnering with Index InfoTech to provide ERP solutions that assist companies to grow through the use of technology. Epicor ERP is a great fit for midmarket manufacturing companies in India looking to grow.”

Murtaza Ezzi, CEO at Index InfoTech, commented, “Building on our long-term regional partnership with Epicor, we have now embarked on a global growth strategy. With the aim to further strengthen our delivery capabilities, we have expanded operations and we are now establishing our first office in India in Pune. We’re excited to continue to partner with Epicor to offer our customers an ERP solution that will help them take advantage of growth opportunities in this region.”