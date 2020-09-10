ECS launches the tiny yet mighty LIVA Q1 series Mini PC

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), the global leading motherboard, Mini-PC, Notebooks, mobile device and smart city solutions provider, is pleased to announce the pocket-size yet multi-functional mini PC – LIVA Q1D/Q1L. Aiming at the growing demand of stay at home application, LIVA Q1 series provide smart solutions for work/study from homedevice and home entertainment.In addition,LIVA Q1 series isideal for digital signage, thin-client or Terminal applications in versatile use-cases, including indoordisplays for public facilities such as schools or libraries, healthcare, hospitality, business and retail.

LIVA Q1D/Q1L are build-in an ultra-power-efficient Intel® Pentium®/ Celeron® processors,equipped with 32/64 GB eMMC and a microSD slot to expand storage space. LIVA Q1 series support Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11acenabling greater capacity for faster internet environments. It also features with Intel® HD Graphics 500/505 to have stronger support for 4K videos playback. LIVA Q1 series design to build in a cooling fan in the ultra-small PC to keep the system stay cool and more stabilize.

LIVA Q1 series integrate varies kinds of I/O to support all your needs in one tiny PC that smaller than a mouse, including 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI and Gigabit LAN. Besides HDMI, LIVA Q1D gears with DisplayPort for users to connect double screens to speed up work efficiency.LIVA Q1L equipped with 2 Gigabit LAN to ensure the stabilityof your internet access and it can be separated into internal and external internet for security needs. These kinds of applications can be used for families to set up NAS system and for companies to secure their classified information.

Due to the high demand for internet, LIVA Q1 series providesdiverse solutions for both LAN and wireless system. It supports Bluetooth 4.1 andwireless Internet– 802.11ac. With the most high-speed Internet access, you can view streamlined movies or YouTube in your home theater smoother.

Users can easily build a home theater with LIVA Q1 series by mounted behind TV without extra cable. LIVA Q1 series features with Intel® HD Graphics 500/505 to support 4K visuals for users to have astounding visual experience while watching movies at home.