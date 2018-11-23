DreamHack’s first edition to be Held in Mumbai on 21-23 Dec 2019

DreamHack’s first edition will take place in Mumbai from 21-23 December 2019 at NESCO, Mumbai. This first Asian edition of DreamHack has Rs 1 Crore in prizes and is organized by NODWIN Gaming, a pioneer in e-sports and a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd. (Nazara) and Viacom18, India’s fastest growing media and entertainment network, and supported by Monster and Hyper X.

Previously staged in cities worldwide including Atlanta, Valencia, Marseilles and Stockholm, DreamHack brings gamers and digital natives together for a for a three-day weekend of competitions – featuring the world famous 24-hour-a-day Local Area Network (LAN) party, e-sports gaming tournaments and Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC).

Tech enthusiasts will also have a chance to get their hands on the latest innovations in technology and gadgets at the DreamExpo which is one of the biggest gaming exhibitions in the country. The inaugural edition of DreamHack in India will feature leading games such as DoTA, CSGO, KO Fight Nights and Mobile Cricket. Participants will also get a chance to meet international teams and gamers, enjoy competitions in the streamer zones and participate in a challenging Cosplay competition.

In a quest to ensure the festival showcases something for everyone, the event will also host a ‘Retro Zone’ featuring arcade machines with classic games such as Pinball, Tetris, Mario brothers and many more from the yesteryears. Traditional card and board games will also put Foosball, Monopoly and Dungeons & Dragons in the limelight at the festival. The 72-hour gaming marathon will also feature top electronic music acts including Shaan, Sartek and Zenith amongst others.