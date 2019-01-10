DIYPC Launches New Affordable Gaming Trio-GT-RGB Chassis

DIYPC is proud to introduce its latest gaming chassis for every gamer featuring high-quality tempered glass and multi-color RGB fans. Featuring a steel body and support for ATX, mATX and mITX motherboards, the DIYPC Tri-GT-RGB chassis ensures gamers plenty of options for their build with extensive support for custom cooling as well as customization and its well-designed cable management and airflow will be sure to be a charm to those who want a great value case for an attractive cost.

The DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB features excellent premium features to excite builders that will be sure to impress your friends and fellow gamers as well. The Trio-GT-RGB features dual swing door side panels allowing you to easily access the components and rear panel of your build. The side panels are made of 4mm thick tempered glass to allow you to show off not just your internal components but your cable management as well. DIYPC has a 29mm gap in the back of the motherboard tray to allow ample space to manage your cables and the chassis has tie-down provisions so you can further secure your cables.

Featuring support for a 240mm radiator in its front vent, the DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB has options for both traditional aircooling and watercooling. A maximum height of 162mm is support for tower air coolers. The Trio-GT-RGB also comes pre-installed with four 120mm addressable RGB 18-LED fans. The fans are controlled with the integrated RGB fan controller and is AURA-compatible. The fans have 7 different colors in 3 effect modes and allows out of the box custom RGB lighting effects. Front panel IO have been placed on the front area for easy access and allow DIYPC to fully utilize a stylish tempered glass panel on the front to showcase the pre-installed RGB LED fans.

A maximum of 8x 120mm fans can be installed in the chassis for excellent airflow. The built-in bottom dust filter also allows easy maintenance for the bottom-mounted PSU for improved airflow and performance of the power supply. The chassis has support for long graphics cards up to 383mm long.