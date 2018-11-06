Diwali grows greener, more digital

With thick smog palling the blue skies of Northern India, especially the National Capital region, the time has been pressing upon us the need to have a Green Diwali. Young kids that were once enthusiastic about bursting crackers are now actively participating in the Go Green Drive this Diwali. With such growing sensitization, it’s difficult to imagine that start-ups would sit out the revolution for growing green on Diwali.

On the occasion, several start-ups have come up with interesting ideas to make it easier for users to celebrate the spirit of the festivals, without harming nature. Facemoji, a third-party keyboard application extremely popular with the young crowd of India has released special keyboard themes and skins, on the occasion of Diwali. Instead of burning fumes or wasting electricity, these keyboard themes will light up our mobile phones that have come to define our world in this age of connected consumerism and digitalization.

Furthermore, the festive season has sadly become synonymous with serpentine jams on the roads. Instead of adding to the toxic fumes as the vehicle crawls on your way to the next card party, why not enjoy an exciting game of poker from the comforts of your home? As India’s most trusted online poker platform, PokerBaazi has been hosting special tournaments, in the spirit of Diwali. Connect with a like-minded audience sharing your passion for the card games this Diwali, all this while enjoying the cosy comforts of your apartment.

There is a way to beat the Diwali jams and pollution, should we all be making the smart choice of going digital and green, this Diwali!