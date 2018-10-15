Digitek Launches Smart Car Charger Extenders

Digitek announced the launch of two models of the Car Charger Extender i.e. DCE-72V QC and DCE-96V. These car charging extenders offer convenience to the rear seat passengers to charge their devices. The smart devices have been uniquely designed for universal usage and compatibility with most cars. With the incorporated intelligent circuit technology the car charger exemplifies safety and ease of use. The accessory offers quick service with its ultra rapid charging capabilities. The device is a prerequisite for prolonged car journeys and a perfect companion for continuous enjoyment.

The device can be plugged into the car’s CLA clip. With the six feet cable the car charger ports’ are accessible from any corner in the vehicle. The four USB ports, 2 at the front seat and 2 at the back seat with extended hub, can charge up to4 gadgets at a time. The chargers are fitted with smart safety systems that protect the gadgets from over current, over charging and overheating. The built in smart id chip intelligent circuit detects optimum charging current for gadgets and provides the ideal power for the most robust and protected charging experience. These chargers can be used with 12V to 24Vsupply that is suitable to be used the world over. The USB output current of the chargers i.e.DCE-72V QC and DCE-96V as per the specifications is 7.2A and 9.6Arespectively.

Amit Saraf, Managing Director, IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Digitek said, “Digitek has come up with these comfort enhancing devices that can charge up to four widgets at once, to make your adventures more entertaining and thrilling. The device can be easily used at the rear seats without any obstructions driving. Both the chargers use intelligent technology to ensure a safe and secure