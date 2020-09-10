DIGISOL to Offer its High Speed Data CAT6 UTP Cables in a 100m Box

Understanding the market requirements, DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of the IT Networking Solutions, extended its offering of Cat6 UTP solid cables by introducing 100m boxes. These cables are designed for Horizontal Cabling Networks for Transmission of High Speed Data, Digital and Analog, Voice and Video Signals over LANs. This cost-effective network cabling solution supports Gigabit Ethernet (1000 Base-T) Standard Suitable for Noisy Environments, High EMI interference- surroundings and complies with the requirement of ANSI/TIA-568-C.2.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srikant Telhalkar, GM Product Development Passive said, “With high bandwidth applications on the rise, there is a need for robust cable that guarantees reliable performance in all conditions. At Digisol, we have been already offering Cat6 UTP cables as 305m box however with rise in demand for 100m boxed we have extended our offerings by adding 100m box variant. We always strive to introduce our designed products that not only meet current needs but also take care of the future.”

Digisol’s structured cabling portfolio will include Copper cabling solutions (Cat5e, Cat 6 & Cat 6A), UTP/STP LAN Cables, Keystones, Fiber cables, Patch Panels, Patch Cords, Face Plates, Pigtails, LIU couplers and an entire FTTH Product line. Digisol’s SCS products adhere to EIA/TIA and ISO/IEC international standards. They are RoHS compliant and are backed by international 25 years product warranty performance.