DIGISOL to Host Free Online Training on FTTH on September 4th

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of IT networking solutions, will be conducting a free online training on FTTH Basics on 4th September 2020, 4PM. This online training aims to enhance knowledge of System Integrators, ISPs and Partners on FTTH and introduce them on the latest FTTH products and solutions offered by DIGISOL.

The training is designed to give participants a detailed insight on the Fundamentals of FTTH Technology. Our in house expert will throw some light on FTTH Access networks and GPON Associated Technical Terms. Partners and SIs can join the online training for free by registering here: https://ditt.digisol.com/events/free-online-training-on-understanding-fiber-basic/

DIGISOL has been empowering Partners, System Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training programs under DITT (Digisol Institution of Technical Training) and even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to empower all the partners by conducting such free training programs.

NCN Bureau: If you have an interesting article / experience / case study related to ICT industry to share, please send us at editors@roymediative.com